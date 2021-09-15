Local body polls in 9 Tamil Nadu districts: EPS urges SEC to conduct free and fair elections

TN elections 2021: CM Palaniswami defends farm laws, says Stalin does not know anything about farming

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Sep 15: Former chief minister Eddapadi palanisamy letter to state election commissioner to conduct free and fair elections.

AIADMK co-ordinator Edappadi Palanisamy has written a letter to the state election commissioner urging various demands, including that the 9 district rural local elections be held in a single phase and that the state police not be involved in security work.

Voting is scheduled to take place on October 6 and 9 in 9 divided districts in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK co-ordinator and opposition leader Edappadi Palanisamy has written a letter to state election commissioner Palanikumar as the candidature for the election began today.

He stressed that the polls should be conducted in a single phase and that the state police should not be involved in security work.

Edappadi Palanisamy has insisted that CRPF should be deployed on security duty in response to the state police acting as puppets of the ruling party, as well as CISF troops to guard the ballots after the polls close.

It has been emphasized that the election campaign should be monitored with appropriate restrictions and that CCTV cameras should be fitted and monitored during the counting of votes.

Edappadi Palanisamy has urged the state election commissioner to make various demands, including the appointment of other state officials as observers,to have a complete ban on anti-social activities and to conduct the free and fair elections.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 17:11 [IST]