Fact check: Is your Rs 500 note with green strip close to Mahatma Gandhi's photo fake?

UP: Bank manager held for swindling over Rs 29 lakh from customer's account

List of bank holidays in August 2022

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 27: Come August, the banks will remain closed for many days due to festivals that include Moharam and Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

In August 2022, there are six weekend holidays (Saturday and Sunday) and a few Holidays Under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The RBI has categorised holidays under three categories - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

UP: Bank manager held for swindling over Rs 29 lakh from customer's account

The bank holidays are region-specific and state-specific. So, the holidays, sometimes, vary from state to state. For instance, August 1 is a holiday in Gangtok for Drukpa Tshe-zi while August 29 is a holiday in Guwahati on the occasion of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. However, August 15 remains a nation-wide holiday on the occasion of Independence Day.

Check out the list of holidays in August 2022:

August 1: Holiday in Gangtok on the occasion of Drukpa Tshe-zi.

August 8: Holiday in Jammu and Srinagar on the occasion of Muharram (Ashoora).

August 9: Moharam holiday in Dehradun, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi.

August 11: Rakshan Bandhan holiday in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur and Shimla.

August 12: Raksha Bandhan holiday in Kanpur and Lucknow.

August 13: Patriot's Day holiday in Imphal.

August 15: Independence Day holiday across the country.

August 16: Parsi New Year holiday in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur.

August 18: Janmashtami holiday in Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow.

August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi holiday in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar.

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami holiday in Hyderabad.

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva holiday in Guwahati.

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi holiday in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji.

Sundays: August 7, 14, 21, 28

Second Saturday: August 13

Fourth Saturday: August 27

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 16:55 [IST]