    Liquor stores allowed to open in green zones with social distancing norms

    New Delhi, May 02: The Centre has said that it would allow opening of liquor and paan shops in the green zones during the third phase of the lockdown.

    The Ministry of Home Affairs had extended the lockdown by another two weeks and also issued a fresh set of guidelines. Liquor companies have said that they expect a large number of their standalone shops to open, but not in malls and markets. Strict social distancing norms would however have to be followed.

    Liquor stores
    People stand in a queue to buy liquor.PTI Photo

    In states such as Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka, companies have started production of alcohol. The companies that are looking to start business are Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Brown-Forman, Moham Meakin, Radico Kahitan and Bacardi.

    Lockdown 3.0: What remains open, what is shut

    The states have been pushing the Centre hard to allow the sale of liquor during the lockdown as it generates an immense amount of revenue.

    The guidelines said, shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc. will ensure minimum six feet distance from each other, and also ensure that not more than 5 persons are present at one time at the shop.

    The consumption of liquor, paan, gutka and tobacco are however not allowed in public places. Spitting in public places shall be punishable with fine, the guidelines also state.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 8:02 [IST]
