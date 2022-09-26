YouTube
    Let's make India fully 'aatmanirbhar' by 2047: Prez Murmu calls upon countrymen

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hubballi, Sep 26: President Draupadi Murmu on Monday called upon countrymen to resolve for making India fully developed and "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) by the time the nation celebrates centenary year of its independence.

    The President was addressing at a felicitation function 'Poura Sanmana’ (civic honour) organised by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation in her honour. She recollected the contribution of several prominent figures from the region to the field of spirituality, literature, music, arts, and education.

    President Droupadi Murmu attended the felicitation function ‘Poura Sanmana’ organized by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation at Hubali, Karnataka
    "The whole country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence), this celebration will be incomplete without paying respects to and remembering our great freedom fighters, who laid down their lives for the freedom of the motherland. I pay my respects to them," Murmu said.

    She said, "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is the time to resolve for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. We have to resolve that by 2047, when this country celebrates its centenary year, India will be developed and Aatmanirbhar." Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi were among others present at the event.

    draupadi murmu president of india

    X