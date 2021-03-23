Legal drinking age in Delhi reduced from 25 to 21: here is a look at the rules in other states

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 23: The Delhi government on Monday announced that the legal drinking age in the national capital has been lowered to 21 from the existing 25.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said an international test lab will be set up here to check the quality of liquor being supplied into the city, and the concept of 'Age Gating' will be introduced.

"The current retail experience is like a jail. When you go to a shop, there is a grill and people rush and throw money to buy liquor. There is no dignity. It will no longer be like that," Sisodia said.

As per new norms, the shops will not have any counter facing towards the road. Liquor sale and pick up will only take place inside the shop and nothing will take place outside the shop.

"The liquor shop owner will have to ensure law and order outside the shop. If needed, they can take the help of police or CCTV or security guard but ensuring law and order will be the responsibility of the liquor-shop owners. No drinking outside the shop, no hawkers will be allowed.

"Bootlegging and Illicit liquor will stop in these areas," the Deputy CM said.

Delhi panel suggests in lowering legal drinking age to 21 from 25

"To stop harassment of people and establishments, consumption age will be same as in the majority Indian states at 21 like Noida (Uttar Pradesh). New rules will be introduced to make sure that people who are under the age of 21 do get access to the establishment that serves liquor without supervision.

This means that below 21 children will not be allowed inside the restaurants where liquor is served if they are coming alone or in a group of underage children, he said. "The international concept of 'Age Gating' will be introduced.

Delhi will be the first city in India to ensure this to make sure that there is no underage drinking in Delhi and the SOP will be made with the industry," Sisodia said.

Here is a list of legal drinking age in some of the states and UTs in India:

Delhi - 25

Haryana - 25

Punjab - 25

Chandigarh (UT) - 25

Kerala- 23

Uttar Pradesh - 21

Uttarakhand - 21

Jammu and Kashmir - 21

Ladakh - 21

Maharashtra - 21 (for beer/wine), 25 (for hard liquor)

Madhya Pradesh - 21

West Bengal - 21

Karnataka: 21

Himachal Pradesh - 18

Rajasthan - 18

Goa- 18

Puducherry- 18

Sikkim - 18

Meghalaya - 18

However, sale of alochol is banned in Bihar, Gujarat, Nagaland, Lakshadweep and Mizoram. There is a partial ban on some districts in Manipur.