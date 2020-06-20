  • search
    Leaves of Delhi govt hospitals' staff cancelled amid spike in COVID-19 cases

    New Delhi, June 20: The Delhi government has ordered state-run hospitals in the capital to cancel leaves of all staff members as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    "All MDs, dean and directors of hospitals and medical institutions under the Health and Family Welfare Department are advised to issue directions to all the staff under their control who are on leave of any kind to immediately report for their duties..." the Delhi government said in an order.

    Delhi with 53,000 coronavirus cases is the third wort-hit state in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

    LG order on compulsory institutional quarantine in Delhi challenged

    The order comes a day after Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal ordered five-day institutional quarantine for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients before they are sent for home quarantine.AAP MLA Atishi, who has tested positive for COVID-19, also opposed the order.

    "As a Covid-positive patient - who is recovering in Home Isolation - am appalled at the order issued by @LtGovDelhi at the behest of MHA that has ended Home Isolation in Delhi and made 5 days of institutional quarantine compulsory," she tweeted on Friday.

    Ending the option of home isolation will lead to further spread of the disease ad many people will be scared of institutional quarantine and will not get themselves tested, she added.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 17:42 [IST]
