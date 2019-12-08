  • search
Trending Hyderabad Encounter Unnao Jharkhand
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Law and order has broken down, Modi is 'mute', says Cong as crimes against women continues

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 08: The Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rape incidents in various parts of the country, alleging that rule of law has broken down but the PM is "mute" and has not said a word on it. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tagged a video of Prime Minister Modi attacking the then Congress government over rape incidents in Delhi.

    Law and order has broken down, Modi is mute, says Cong as crimes against women continues

    "Unnao, Etawah, Hyderabad, Palwal-Faridabad, the horror continues! Rape victims cry out for justice as soul of India hurts!" Surjewala said in a tweet. "Criminals roam free as rule of law breaks down! But 'Modiji' is 'mute'...No remorse, No outrage, Not a word. And no one will question the PM? Why? he asked in a tweet.

    FIR against 4 rape accused killed in encounter in Hyderabad for 'attacking' cops

    Citing the increasing number of rape cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday had said the international community was ridiculing the country and India was now known as the 'rape capital' of the world.

    The last rites of the rape victim who died of burn injuries in a Delhi hospital will be performed in her native village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Saturday. Heavy police arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident.

    The woman, who was raped last year, was set on fire early Thursday morning when she was on her way to Rae Bareli in connection with the court case filed by her. The postmortem of the Unnao rape victim showed that she died of extensive burn injuries, a senior doctor at the Safdarjung hospital told PTI.

    More CRIMES AGAINST WOMEN News

    Read more about:

    crimes against women law and order randeep surjewala

    Story first published: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 10:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue