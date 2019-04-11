Congress writes to home ministry on life threat to Rahul, Centre denies

New Delhi, Apr 11: The Congress on Thursday wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) alleging 'grave' threat to its president Rahul Gandhi's life.

In a letter, three Congress leaders said that a laser was pointed at Rahul during his interaction with journalists after filing nomination for the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

"As you are aware India's political history is laced with sacrifices of two former Prime Ministers, late Smt Indira Gandhi and late Shri. Rajiv Gandhi, at the hands of terror forces, inimical to the integrity of the country" Congress' complaint to Home Ministry said.

"A perusal of his media interaction will reflect that a laser (green) was pointed at his head, intermittently on at least 7 separate occasions in a short period; including twice at his temple on the right side of the head," the letter, signed by Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala, said.

The party has therefore an investigation on the same, stating that despite political differences, Rahul Gandhi's security is the first responsibility of government of India. The Congress requested the home minister to investigate the matter and ensure full protection of Rahul, an SPG protectee.

However, soon after the reports came up, the ministry has denied the reports.

"We have not received any letter regarding alleged breach in security of Congress Pres Rahul Gandhi. As soon as MHA's attention was drawn to reports of incident of "green light" being pointed at him yesterday in Amethi, the Director (SPG) was asked to verify factual position," a statement from the ministry said.

"Director SPG informed MHA that the "green light" shown in clipping was found to be that of a mobile phone used by AICC photographer, who was video graphing the impromptu press interaction of Rahul Gandhi near the collectorate in Amethi," it added.