    Lakhimpur Kheri video effect? Varun Gandhi, Maneka out of BJP national body

    New Delhi, Oct 07: The names of Varun Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi are missing from the party's national executive committee. This comes hours after the BJP MP Varun Gandhi shared a video on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and demanded accountability.

    The list was released by BJP president, J P Nadda. The list of the national executive did not have the names of the mother and son, both who are parliamentarians. The names of several in the top brass like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several state leaders and veterans like L K Advani.

    Varun Gandhi had shared a 37 second video in which he said, " the video is crystal clear. Protestors can't be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer."

    Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 15:35 [IST]
    X