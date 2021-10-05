Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi arrested

New Delhi, Oct 05: Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi has been arrested and a case of defying prohibitory orders has been registered. She was trying to enter Lakhimpur-Kheri.

She had been placed under house arrest in Lucknow. However she evaded it and left along with several other Congress leaders to Lakhimpur-Kheri where 8 people had been killed in clashes between the protesting farmers and the convoy of Union Minister, Ajay Misra's son.

However five hours later, Priyanka had been intercepted at Hargaon. She was detained along with several other Congress leaders. Reports said that she had been arrested at around 4.30 pm on October 4. The police have registered cases under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) and 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases).

She is currently detained at a PAC guest house in Sitapur, which has been converted into a temporary jail to house the Congress leader. The developments come after she had claimed that she had been detained with an order or FIR.

