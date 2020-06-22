Ladakh standoff: Day after ‘Surender Modi’ jibe, Rahul Gandhi's video tribute to Martyr

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 22: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who, in days following the carnage in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15, has been accusing the Narendra Modi government of 'surrendering' to China, on Monday tweeted a video, paying tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who were martyred in the attack.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote in Hindi: "Tribute to our brothers. You sacrificed everything for us. We will never forget this sacrifice."

Earlier, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Modi over his remark that neither is anyone inside India's territory nor has any of its posts been captured, alleging that the PM has "surrendered" Indian territory to Chinese aggression.

In a statement on the all-party meeting called by Modi on Friday to discuss the situation at the India-China border, the government said, "At the outset, prime minister clarified that neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured."

Tagging PM's remarks with his tweet, Gandhi said, "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression."

"If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?" Gandhi said.