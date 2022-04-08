Kuch toh log kahenge: Shashi Tharoor on viral video of chit-chat with Supriya Sule

India's stand on Ukraine-Russia conflict: Here is what Shashi Tharoor has to say

New Delhi, Apr 8: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has responded to the viral chit-chat video with NCP MP Supriya Sule, saying that she was asking a question related to a policy.

He took Twitter to respond to the viral video. He tweeted,"For all those who've been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule 's &my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb FarooqSahib, so i leaned over to hear her.🙏"

Tharoor also posted lines of the 'Kuchh to Log Kahenge' song from the movie 'Amar Prem' which starred Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore, and tagged Surpriya Sule.

The video clip had gone viral on social media sites with netizens superimposing movie songs and taking potshots.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram MP slammed the Centre over price rise and took dig at the government for distracting the people's attention from main issue. He said, "Though LS passed a Bill on Weapons of Mass Destruction, GOI's real strength is its Weapons of Mass Distraction. Aided & abetted by a complicit media, pointless controversies over halal, hijab & azaan have driven away the focus from #pricerise."