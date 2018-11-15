  • search

K'taka Govt proposes 125 ft tall statute of Mother Cauvery at KRS reservoir

    Bengaluru, Nov 15: Karnataka government has proposed to erect a 125 feet statute of Mother Cauvery at the Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir in Mandya district.

    The government has also proposed to build a museum complex, two glass towers measuring 360 feet providing a bird's eye view of KRS reservoir. A bandstand, an indoor stadium and a replica of historical monuments to boost tourism in the region. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,200 crore.

    Sketch of Mother Cauvery statute. Courtesy: ANI news

    Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar and Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh held a meeting with officials on Tuesday.

    Also Read | Statue of Unity: Sardar Vallabhai Patel's Statue Cost, Height, Location, Facts

    DK Shivakumar said, 'A new lake would be created next to the reservoir on which structures will come up. The statue will be installed atop the museum complex and b/w the glass towers. The statue will be taller than the KSR reservoir. Except for land, govt isn't making any investments'.

    However, Shivakumar told reporters, "It is not exactly a statue, it will be like a tower. The land already belongs to the govt and we will be inviting investors to invest in it, no govt money will be used. It will be a tourist destination."

    According to reports, the government is getting around 6 crore annual revenue and once Disneyland-like amusement park comes up the annual turnover of is expected to touch around 300 crore and the state government hopesmake an income of 30 crore a year. The project is expected to be completed within two years.

