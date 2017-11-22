KPME bill passed in Karnataka legislative assembly

The Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) amendments bill was passed on Wednesday in Karnataka legislative assembly.

The Bill was drafted based on the recommendations of a joint select committee of the legislature and on discussions with delegates of doctors' associations.

In the new bill, the proposal to imprison doctors in case of wrong diagnosis or criminal negligence has been dropped. Instead, the bill now proposes "penalty" and "suspension".

The bill proposes to regulate the cost of medical procedures under its health insurance schemes and says that hospitals must hand over bodies of deceased patients to the next of kin without insisting on payment of dues.

It also includes the creation of Registration and Grievance Redressal Authority in each district that can look into complaints, especially about violations of patients' rights.

