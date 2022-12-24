Explained: Why you will have to pay more for petrol, diesel from April 1 2020

Here are the six rights for the consumers guaranteed for the consumers under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

New Delhi, Dec 24: In a country like India, consumers are often taken for granted by companies and in many cases consumers are exploited. From time to time, the Centre has taken measures to protect the interest of consumers.

To promote the basic rights of all consumers, India observes December 24 as the National Consumer Day. The day came into effect after the Consumer Protection Bill was passed in 1986. The government at different times made amendments to the Consumer Protections Act and the PM Modi-led government passed refurbished Consumer Protection Act - Consumer Protection Bill, 2019.

On this occasion, let's know the Rights Guaranteed for the Consumers in India:

Rights Guaranteed for the Consumers in India: Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, there are six rights for the Consumers as mentioned

Right to Safety: The right to be protected against the marketing of goods and services, which are hazardous to life and property. Before purchasing, consumers should insist on the quality of the products as well as on the guarantee of the products and services. They should preferably purchase quality marked products such as ISI (Indian Standards Institute) Mark, AGMARK, etc.

Right to be informed: The right to be informed about the quality, quantity, potency, purity, standard and price of goods so as to protect the consumer against unfair trade practices.

Right to Choose: The right to be assured, wherever possible, of access to variety of goods and services at competitive price. In case of monopolies, it means right to be assured of satisfactory quality and service at a fair price. It also includes right to basic goods and services.

Right to be Heard: This means that consumers' interests will receive due consideration at appropriate forums. It also includes right to be represented in various forums formed to consider the consumer's welfare. The Consumers should form non-political and non-commercial consumer organizations which can be given representation in various committees formed by the Government and other bodies in matters relating to consumers.

Right to Seek Redressal: This refers to the right to seek redressal against unfair trade practices or unscrupulous exploitation of consumers. It also includes right to fair settlement of the genuine grievances of the consumer.

Right to Consumer Education: The right to acquire the knowledge and skill to be an informed consumer throughout life. Consumers should know their rights and must exercise them in order to achieve consumer protection with success.

Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 9:50 [IST]