Kisan-Mazdoor Sangharsh rally: Thousands of farmers march towards Parliament

    New Delhi, Sep 5: Thousands of farmers and workers started their Kisan-Mazdoor Sangharsh rally Wednesday morning from Ramlila Maidan towards Parliament in New Delhi.

    Kisan-Mazdoor Sangharsh rally: Thousands of farmers march towards Parliament

    The protestors were camping at Ramlila Maidan from where they started their rally via Parliament Street. They have reached Parliament street and will march towards Jantar Mantar as well.

    The demands of the protesters are effective implementation of labour laws, minimum wage, more employment, and recognition of one crore Anganwadi and ASHA workers as a workforce.

    Farmers from Maharashtra's Kisan Long March are also taking part in this rally.

    The Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally is the "first combined" rally by Left-oriented organisations -- the All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU), the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), organisers had said on Tuesday.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 15:15 [IST]
