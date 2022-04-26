Khejuri Bomb Blast was part of larger conspiracy to terrorise people of Bengal

After getting death threat, Jakir Hossain had named two TMC supporters in complaint

New Delhi, Apr 26: West Bengal is often classified as the bomb capital of India. There have been numerous incidents of bombs being used for acts of terror and also against political rivals.

On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three persons for their involvement in a bomb blast in which two persons, including a Trinamool Congress worker, were killed in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district in January this year.

The NIA arrested Saidul Ali Khan, S K Arif Billa and Samar Shankar Mandal of West Bengals' East Medinipur in connection with the case.

On January 5, an explosion was reported in the house accused Kankan Karan in which he was severely injured along with one Aup Das. While Karan was severely injured another died in the blast that took place accidentally.

The NIA later took over the case, considering the larger ramifications. An NIA official said that the three accused were part of a larger conspiracy for making bombs to terrorise the general public.

Last week the Calcutta High Court while vacating a stay order by a single judge Bench ordered transfer of the investigation into two incidents of explosions in Birbhum to the National Investigation Agency.

While ordering that the probe into the incidents that took place in 2019 will be handled by the NIA, the Bench said that the agency has precedence in enquiry into scheduled offences.

Incidents of bomb blasts are nothing new in West Bengal. In 2015, the agencies ha found 150 crude bombs in Birbhum and this clearly suggested that bombs are being manufactured in large numbers in the state.

Agencies who have probed the various cases have found that most of the bombs that have been found in the state are used for political wars. Bombs have become a symbol of strength for political parties and they use it to outdo political rivals, investigations have shown.

In several investigations it has been seen that most of the bombs that have been recovered have belonged to fringe elements of political parties. There are designated anti social elements in almost all political parties in West Bengal who have been roped in to fight a bloody political war.

Terror bombs meant to kill innocents has also become a thriving industry. The Burdhwan episode was a sign of this. In this case we however got to see a full fledged module from Bangladesh being set up in West Bengal.

It was not difficult for these persons to source and make the bombs considering the fact that there was already a thriving market for the same. The Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen operatives had easy access to material and this helped them make over 150 bombs.

Investigations have shown that bombs are being made in illegal cottage industries in West Bengal.

There are several labour who have been roped in for the job.

These are not skilled labour, but unemployed youth have been hired to prepare the bombs. These industries also have a large number of Bangladeshi illegal immigrants.

Investigations show that the job of these persons is to prepare bombs and they are paid around Rs 70 per day. Their only brief is to prepare as many bombs as possible.

These bombs are then stocked in safe houses and used to fight political battles or even for terror strikes.

