YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala woman killed in Israel rocket attack was speaking to husband at time of incident

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 12: A woman from Kerala was killed in a rocket attack in the Israeli city of Ashkelon. She was working as a caregiver.

    Kerala woman killed in Israel rocket attack was speaking to husband at time of incident

    Soumya 31 was a native of Kanjikuzhy panchayat in Kerala's Idukki district. The incident happened when she was talking to her husband over phone. As she was talking, she was heard screaming. There was a loud noise and the call got disconnected, her family members said.

    Terror at Israel Embassy: Iran’s Quds force used local module to plant bomb Terror at Israel Embassy: Iran’s Quds force used local module to plant bomb

    One of her relatives, who is also working in the same city as a caregiver was informed about the incident.

    After she visited Soumya's house, she confirmed the incident. Soumya, a mother to a ten year old son has been working in Israel for the past ten years. She had last visited her family in Kerala two years back. She had intended to return to her home town two months later.

    More ISRAEL News  

    Read more about:

    israel kerala

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 8:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X