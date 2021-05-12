Kerala woman killed in Israel rocket attack was speaking to husband at time of incident

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 12: A woman from Kerala was killed in a rocket attack in the Israeli city of Ashkelon. She was working as a caregiver.

Soumya 31 was a native of Kanjikuzhy panchayat in Kerala's Idukki district. The incident happened when she was talking to her husband over phone. As she was talking, she was heard screaming. There was a loud noise and the call got disconnected, her family members said.

One of her relatives, who is also working in the same city as a caregiver was informed about the incident.

After she visited Soumya's house, she confirmed the incident. Soumya, a mother to a ten year old son has been working in Israel for the past ten years. She had last visited her family in Kerala two years back. She had intended to return to her home town two months later.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 8:29 [IST]