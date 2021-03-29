Gold smuggling case: Kerala Speaker used to call me to flat with dirty intentions, says accused Swapna Suresh

Kochi, Mar 29: In a recent development in the Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh has revealed that State Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan used to call her to his flat for some "personal dirty intentions", according to a document submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Kerala High Court.

According to reports, Swapna said, "Sreeramakrishnan had called me to the flat in Marutham apartment and told me that it was his hideout. I went there along with Sarith (another accused in the gold smuggling case) to meet him. He told me about the flat's real ownership to convince me to feel safe as he used to call me there with some personal dirty intentions."

"As I didn't agree to his personal interests, the role offered to me in the Middle East College was also dropped. He always kept trying to get close to her as he needed the help of consul-general for his personal affairs in the UAE," the prime accused alleged further in her affidavit.

Swapna Suresh gave this statement before the ED Deputy Director, Kochi, on December 16, 2020, at Women's Jail in Attakulangara, Thiruvananthapuram.

"I met him for the first time at one of the functions of the UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram. He took my mobile number and used to send WhatsApp messages and call me up frequently. On several occasions, he invited me to his official residence as well," she further said.

"He mentioned that his tenure is only for a short period within which he would like to make some savings and he requested me to tell the consul-general the same. I had conveyed this message of Sreeramakrishnan to the consul-general and they got connected. Sivasankar's (former principal secretary of the Kerala CMO) team in the CMO was aware of all illegal acts done in the UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram," she stated.