Kerala Lottery Result Today: Summer Bumper BR-66 Today lottery result, winning numbers
Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 21: The Kerala Lottery Today Summer Bumper BR 66 Today lottery result has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.
The live result began at 2 pm and the full result was made available by 3 pm.
The draw was held at the Gorkhy Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.
The first prize is Rs 4 crore, while the second is Rs 25 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prize are Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 2,000 while the 7th is Rs 500. The 8th prize is Rs 200.
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.
Summer Bumper BR 66 lottery result Today: Winning numbers
1st Prize
Rs. 4,00,00,000/-
SB 131399
Consolation prize
Rs. 1,00,000/-
2nd Prize
Rs. 25,00,000/-
SA 378601
SB 414611
SC 190903
SD 420987
SE 100634
3rd Prize
Rs. 10,00,000/-
SA 123918
SB 477989
SC 243605
SD 248905
SE 323011
SA 357430
SB 339393
SC 388579
SD 156956
SE 379273
4th Prize
Rs. 1,00,000/-
08204
5th Prize
Rs. 5,000/-
8942 6536 7012 7045 5833
4614 6412 2062 3716 9978
0871 1706 8966 0191 3384
2673 7336 9493 0575 7904
8903 3500
6th Prize
Rs. 2,000/-
3801 6565 7431 9483 0180
5750 2320 4678 1245 6784
6239 0378 4693 5203 7977
6203 3636 6310 8641 0343
1367 3916 8136 8102 9791
4709 7282 6252 1453 2900
3878 5280 6041 2406 2631
7th Prize
Rs. 500
0792 1603 7793 6739 7010
3148 4646 7196 5757 0379
2710 6468 1211 1878 1423
7753 7740 6940 0254 7322
4850 3211 5393 6972 2739
9692 5930 5684 3210 4753
2969 7772 9831 0741 0901
2713 3508 3540 3310 4833
0163 2574 7867 4698 2983
5667 0415 0136 4911 4051
4340 8965 1179 5985 9859
0697 6576 1308 2526 1103
6987 2643 0143 7956 7658
8th Prize
Rs. 200/-
1733 0449 5096 4379 8818
7549 0111 3695 4276 6169
1316 1973 3254 8111 4965
7936 4578 3734 8055 3175
6738 4997 6543 5341 1677
8989 6643 6555 7742 2994
0332 9073 8666 6200 2995
3217 6038 6585 8785 7979
2413 4282 6813 0137 3224
3672 5972 3899 4076 6719
2801 6531 5685 8521 8319
9447 6617 2390 5455 7632
0027 7582 4133 4811 4838
5360 7222 4861 4493 3890
8689 3325 4890 4346 7105
9983 9648 1056 6156 7756
1545 8505 8628 9299 7796
5396 6712 2528 3955 8550
9832 5908 4874 9773 1288
8227 4561 8619 9044 7116
1430 8872 9240 5647 4192
3543 9224 7638 5391 0456
4708 8197 1433 5427 6842
4125 1446 7034 0344 7032