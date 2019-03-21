  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala Lottery Results Today: Karunya Plus KN (257) Today Lottery Result, winning numbers

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 21: The Kerala Lottery Today Karunya Plus KN 257 Today lottery result has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

    The live result began at 3 pm and the full result was made available by 4 pm.

    Kerala Lottery Results Today: Karunya Plus KN (257) Today Lottery Result, winning numbers

    The draw was held at the Gorkhy Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.

    The first prize is Rs 80 lakh, while the second is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prize are Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 1,000 while the 7th is Rs 500. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

    Karunya Plus KN (257) Today Lottery Result: Winning numbers:

    1st Prize-
     Rs :8,000,000/-
    PY 223404

    Consolation
    Prize- Rs. 8,000/-

    2nd Prize-
    Rs : 500,000/-
    PX 358889

    3rd Prize-
    Rs :100,000/-
    PM 109204
    PO 857061
    PP 198542
    PS 600039
    PT 623117
    PU 679480
    PW 127008
    PX 152940
    PY 404036
    PZ 173425

    4th Prize-
     Rs. 5,000/-
    1444 9229 2275 2691 7198
    8099 8240 4469 9683 8561
    8943 0774 6716 7178 0384
    0504

    5th Prize-
     Rs. 2,000/-
    6659 6964 9538 4925 1777
    8787

    6th Prize-
     Rs. 1,000/-
    6836 3494 6346 7706 3461
    6239 2560 0820 9278 7038
    4536 0980 4308 4704 5277
    5768 8828 6330 4343 6104
    9429 4521 7499 0722 2197
    3540 3627 0597 1657 8992
    5442 5346 0043 4267

    7th Prize-
     Rs. 500/-
    0937 1475 2603 6364 2992
    2252 6840 5849 4362 2420
    2283 5859 5072 8556 9018
    0050 5191 4300 0785 8610
    1222 9762 1073 6884 9037
    7525 0234 8286 1041 9611
    5494 4286 4860 3700 4057
    9761 4062 5929 4063 4053
    7838 9812 6253 2958 1245
    0283 9934 5019 1145 0673
    4431 6973 0021 3340 4203
    6439 7972 7364 9274 2865
    3710 1881 2342 1170 6889
    1564 7221 9911 2966 8841
    8438 1021 3476

    8th Prize-
    Rs. 100/-

    9015 9876 7619 3849 7621
    6571 6119 4205 8082 4632
    4293 0266 9960 6612 3930
    0293 8692 6570 6849 7939
    3166 7745 3290 9113 1289
    4081 6381 4192 6808 7258
    7114 5279 7481 6497 7978
    5426 2964 2844 3442 8192
    9816 4422 9778 5342 9219
    9631 0550 6178 6332 7234
    7149 4097 3369 2235 9646
    1988 1829 3276 4687 4893
    6503 0679 5119 8046 0862
    1859 4398 9453 7511 0826
    8337 6472 2109 6028 6937
    3895 8898 5774 1863 1110
    0920 7548 8913 3713 7228
    8285 3623 3987 1269 7573
    2609 2433 4761 7024 5116
    6864 6930 6876 7143 3094
    6009 7792 1029 8417 6356
    3448 9367 1660 5002 0178
    7744 1380

    More KERALA News

    Read more about:

    kerala lottery results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue