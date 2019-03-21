Kerala Lottery Results Today: Karunya Plus KN (257) Today Lottery Result, winning numbers

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 21: The Kerala Lottery Today Karunya Plus KN 257 Today lottery result has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

The live result began at 3 pm and the full result was made available by 4 pm.

The draw was held at the Gorkhy Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The first prize is Rs 80 lakh, while the second is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prize are Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 1,000 while the 7th is Rs 500. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Karunya Plus KN (257) Today Lottery Result: Winning numbers:

1st Prize-

Rs :8,000,000/-

PY 223404

Consolation

Prize- Rs. 8,000/-

2nd Prize-

Rs : 500,000/-

PX 358889

3rd Prize-

Rs :100,000/-

PM 109204

PO 857061

PP 198542

PS 600039

PT 623117

PU 679480

PW 127008

PX 152940

PY 404036

PZ 173425

4th Prize-

Rs. 5,000/-

1444 9229 2275 2691 7198

8099 8240 4469 9683 8561

8943 0774 6716 7178 0384

0504

5th Prize-

Rs. 2,000/-

6659 6964 9538 4925 1777

8787

6th Prize-

Rs. 1,000/-

6836 3494 6346 7706 3461

6239 2560 0820 9278 7038

4536 0980 4308 4704 5277

5768 8828 6330 4343 6104

9429 4521 7499 0722 2197

3540 3627 0597 1657 8992

5442 5346 0043 4267

7th Prize-

Rs. 500/-

0937 1475 2603 6364 2992

2252 6840 5849 4362 2420

2283 5859 5072 8556 9018

0050 5191 4300 0785 8610

1222 9762 1073 6884 9037

7525 0234 8286 1041 9611

5494 4286 4860 3700 4057

9761 4062 5929 4063 4053

7838 9812 6253 2958 1245

0283 9934 5019 1145 0673

4431 6973 0021 3340 4203

6439 7972 7364 9274 2865

3710 1881 2342 1170 6889

1564 7221 9911 2966 8841

8438 1021 3476

8th Prize-

Rs. 100/-

9015 9876 7619 3849 7621

6571 6119 4205 8082 4632

4293 0266 9960 6612 3930

0293 8692 6570 6849 7939

3166 7745 3290 9113 1289

4081 6381 4192 6808 7258

7114 5279 7481 6497 7978

5426 2964 2844 3442 8192

9816 4422 9778 5342 9219

9631 0550 6178 6332 7234

7149 4097 3369 2235 9646

1988 1829 3276 4687 4893

6503 0679 5119 8046 0862

1859 4398 9453 7511 0826

8337 6472 2109 6028 6937

3895 8898 5774 1863 1110

0920 7548 8913 3713 7228

8285 3623 3987 1269 7573

2609 2433 4761 7024 5116

6864 6930 6876 7143 3094

6009 7792 1029 8417 6356

3448 9367 1660 5002 0178

7744 1380