Kerala Lottery Result Today: NIRMAL NR-95 Today Lottery results LIVE

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16: The Kerala Lottery Today NIRMAL NR-95 Today Lottery results will be declared today. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be available at 4 pm.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh, while the consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The fourth prize is Rs 5,000, while the fifth is Rs 2,000. The sixth prize is Rs 1,000, while the 7th and 8th prize is Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

The draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Also remember that on November 30 this month the results of the Pooja Bumper BR-64 will be available.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

