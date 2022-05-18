YouTube
    Kerala: IMD issues Orange alert in 7 districts with possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall

    Thiruvananthapuram, May 18: In Kerala, IMD has issued Orange alert in seven northern districts, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall today. According to the IMD, the districts of Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

    IMD issues Orange alert
    Vehicles ply on a road during heavy rainfall

    A yellow alert has been issued in the districts of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam and in the Lakshadweep islands.

    Met Department said squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area.

    Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 13:17 [IST]
    X