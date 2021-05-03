YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    Kerala Assembly elections 2021 ldf

    Kerala Election 2021 Winners List: Full List of MLAs From CPM, CPI, Congress, IUML and Others

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 03: The Left rewrote history in Kerala on Sunday by becoming the first government to get a second term in four decades in the Kerala State Assembly Elections 2021.

    Kerala Election 2021 Winners List: Full List of MLAs From CPM, CPI, Congress, IUML and Others

    The CPI(M)-led LDF set a new record by retaining power in Kerala, a state known for alternating between the Left bloc and Congress-led UDF once in five years. Losing its lone seat held in these five years in Kerala, Nemom, the BJP also witnessed the defeat of India''s ''Metroman'' E Sreedharan to a much younger Congress candidate.

    Here is the complete list of winners and runner ups in Kerala Assembly Elections 2021:

    MORE Kerala Assembly elections 2021 NEWS

    Story first published: Monday, May 3, 2021, 18:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X