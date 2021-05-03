Kerala Election 2021 Winners List: Full List of MLAs From CPM, CPI, Congress, IUML and Others

Election results 2021: Praise for Mamata for leading TMC to victory, applauds for Vijayan, Stalin for wins

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, May 03: The Left rewrote history in Kerala on Sunday by becoming the first government to get a second term in four decades in the Kerala State Assembly Elections 2021.

The CPI(M)-led LDF set a new record by retaining power in Kerala, a state known for alternating between the Left bloc and Congress-led UDF once in five years. Losing its lone seat held in these five years in Kerala, Nemom, the BJP also witnessed the defeat of India''s ''Metroman'' E Sreedharan to a much younger Congress candidate.

Here is the complete list of winners and runner ups in Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: