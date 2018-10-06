  • search

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran to meet chief priest of Sabarimala temple today

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6: Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran will be meeting chief priest of the Sabarimala temple at 5 pm. He is meeting them in the background of Supreme Court verdict at a time when so many protests are going on.

    Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran to meet chief priest of Sabarimala temple today

    Kerala Director General of Police Loknath Behera said on Friday that women police personnel will be posted at Sabarimala this month, to facilitate pilgrimage of female devotees, following a Supreme Court order in September allowing women to enter the temple. Previously, women between the ages of 10 and 50 were banned from visiting the shrine.

    [Pravin Togadia's outfit opposes Sabarimala verdict]

    Meanwhile, the Nair Service Society, the royal family of Pandalam town and family of the temple's chief priest have said they would file a review petition in the top court against its order.

    The Sabarimala temple had restricted the entry of women belonging to the age group of 10-50 as part of its age-old tradition.

    ['Travancore Devaswom Board' set to increase facilities at Sabarimala temple]

    On October 28, a five-judge constitution bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, lifted the ban on entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 13:17 [IST]
