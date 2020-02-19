Kerala Congress leaders serve beef curry, bread outside police station in Kozhikode

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kozhikode, Feb 19: In a shocking turn of events, Kerala Congress leader were on Tuesday seen serving beef curry and bread in front of the Mukkam police station after it was allegedly dropped from the menu for state police trainees in the state.

The initiative of distributing beef curry and bread was taken by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary Advocate K Praveen Kumar.

Kerala: Congress workers yesterday distributed beef curry & bread in front of Mukkam police station in Kozhikode district, over reports of beef dropped from menu for state police trainees. pic.twitter.com/os3NVBEwTV — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2020

Speaking to reporters, Praveen Kumar said, "This is a clear sign of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Sangh leanings. He met PM Modi immediately after taking oath as the CM. By understanding with BJP he appointed Loknath Behra as Director General of Police. Behra had given a clean chit to PM Modi and Amit Shah in the Gujarat riot case. Now Behra is implementing Sangh agendas by the admittance of Pinarayi."

It's all Media creation: Kerala Police academy denies reports of excluding beef from menu

But, earlier this week, the department of Kerala police said that beef being dropped from the menu prescribed for the newly trained police batch are baseless.

This clarification, by the police department came after several media houses carried reports on the same.

A statement issued by the police department said, "As per the decision of the Mess Committee which consists of trainees' representatives and police officers, they were instructed to prepare healthy meals with food available in their respective areas. The aim is to ensure that the trainees get the energy they need through diet."

On December 11, 2019, the Nanavati-Mehta Commission gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with respect to the 2002 Gujarat riots.