Kerala elections: Date of swearing-in of new govt to be fixed after LDF meeting, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan congratulates MK Stalin on being sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Thiruvananthapuram, May 07: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated DMK chief MK Stalin, who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls, on taking oath as thenew Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In his twitter handle, the Left leader shared his hope to work together with Stalin for a better India.

Gangster Chhota Rajan dies of COVID-19 at AIIMS

"Dear com/mkstalin" @mkstalin , as you take on your new responsibilities as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, let me wish you great success. I hope that we can further deepen the fraternal love that Keralites and Tamilians have shared for centuries, and work together for a better India," Vijayan tweeted.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 68-year-old Stalin, for whom this would be the first stint as CM, in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

A total of 33 ministers were also sworn in following Stalin, of whom 15 are first-time ministers.