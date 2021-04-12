Delhi under fourth wave of Covid-19, lockdown not being considered yet: Arvind Kejriwal

New restrictions likely in Delhi amidst COVID-19 surge: No lockdown says Kejriwal

COVID situation in Delhi 'very serious', people shouldn't go out unless urgent: Kejriwal

Kejriwal to hold meeting to review COVID situation in Delhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 12: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital in a meeting on Monday noon, officials said.

On Sunday, the daily coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic began. The chief minister termed the situation "very serious" and appealed to people not to step out of houses unless it was urgent.

Will there be a full lockdown in Mumbai? Local train services to be halted again for general public?

The officials said the review meeting to be held at 12 pm is likely to be attended by ministers and top officers of the Delhi government.