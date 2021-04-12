Kejriwal to hold meeting to review COVID situation in Delhi

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 12: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital in a meeting on Monday noon, officials said.

    On Sunday, the daily coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic began. The chief minister termed the situation "very serious" and appealed to people not to step out of houses unless it was urgent.

    The officials said the review meeting to be held at 12 pm is likely to be attended by ministers and top officers of the Delhi government.

    Story first published: Monday, April 12, 2021, 11:06 [IST]
