Delhi, Maha among 13 states showing some signs of decline in new cases but still early days: Health Ministry

Kejriwal demands 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all in Delhi in next 3 months

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 08: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his government can vaccinate the entire national capital in three months if he gets nearly 85 lakh doses a month.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said "If we get adequate vaccine doses, we can complete vaccination within three months. There are 1.5 crore people above 18 years of age in Delhi so we need three crore doses in total. Out of this, the Delhi government has got only 40 lakh doses so far. We need 2.6 crores more doses."

Kejriwal said that around 1 lakh people are being given the vaccine every day currently.

"Around 50,000 of these are being administered to those above the age of 45 and 50,000 doses to beneficiaries between 18-44 age group," he said.

The chief minister urged the Centre to provide it 85 lakh doses per month so that all the Delhiites could be vaccinated in the next three months.

Oxygen concentrators hoarding: Delhi Police transfers case to Crime Branch

He said that due to good arrangements in Delhi, people from NCR towns like Noida, Ghaziabad were also reaching here to get the vaccines. So, Delhi will require a little more than three crore doses, he said.

He said that Delhi currently has vaccine doses to vaccinate people for next 5-6 days and urged the Centre to provide adequate doses.

He said Delhi is currently administering one lakh vaccine doses per day and it could increase this number to three lakh.

Citing warnings of a third wave of COVID 19, he said that vaccination is the only safeguard against the deadly virus. He also urged the Centre and the experts for finding alternatives to vaccinate children below 18 years of age.