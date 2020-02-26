Kejriwal come out, talk to us: Protesters call upon Delhi CM; Police uses water canon

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 26: Several students on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday crowded outside Delho Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, raising slogans of "Kejriwal come out, talk to us" and demanding restoration of peace in the national capital.

On Wednesday, the Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) organised a protest, seeking action against those responsible for violence in Delhi.

Delhi: Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and Jamia Coordination Committee organise a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. People have gathered here demanding action against #DelhiViolence and seeking restoration of peace. pic.twitter.com/pwMwAZETPe — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

The protesters, who called themselves "concerned citizens", urged CM Kejriwal to personally visit those affected areas with the help of local MLAs to reduce tension.

Delhi: Police disperse the people who had gathered outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding action against #DelhiViolence and seeking restoration of peace. https://t.co/NWz03HQkQT pic.twitter.com/ybGwIw0cqo — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Also, Delhi Police used water canon on the demonstrators as they refused to disperse. However, the demonstrators, who refused to leave the side even after using water canon were detained by the police.

NSA Ajit Doval reaches north-east Delhi, to take stock of situation

On Tuesday, CM Kejriwal called for an urgent meeting at his residence, to take stock of the situation and issued instructions to take all necessary steps to restore peace.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday reached Seelampur area to take stock of the situation.