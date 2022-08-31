YouTube
    Eyeing 2024 Lok Sabha polls, KCR meets Nitish Kumar in a bid for United Oppn front

    New Delhi, Aug 31: Eyeing 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar in Patna on Wednesday to explore the possibility of forming an alliance of like-minded parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming general elections.

    Rao's proposed visit assumes significance as his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar recently severed ties with the NDA and formed a government in that state with RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM under the 'Mahagathbandhan.'

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

    Earlier this year, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav met Rao. According to an official release, Chief Ministers of both the states will discuss national politics on the occasion.

    Rao will also provide financial aid to the kin of 12 workers from Bihar, who died in a fire accident here recently. Rao will hand over cheques for Rs 10 lakh to each family of fallen soldiers and Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased migrant workers.

    KCR, who heads the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, is also tipped to play the nationalism card as he will be paying cheques of compensation to family members of soldiers who were killed in the stand-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh region.

    Rao had announced support to the families of 19 jawans martyred in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020. The Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, belonging to the southern state, who was martyred in the clashes.

