Kashmiri students at AMU holds silent protest

By
    Aligarh, Oct 16: Kashmiri students studying at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), held a silent protest on Tuesday during a function held for alumni of the University.

    Three Kashmiri students of AMU were booked on sedition charges for allegedly for raising "anti-India" slogans and trying to hold a prayer meeting for Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Bashir Wani on October 12 (Friday).

    Kashmiri students at AMU holds silent protest
    Kashmiri students at AMU holds silent protest.ANI Image

    Twenty-seven-year-old Wani, pursing a PhD course in Allied Geology at the AMU, had quit the university and joined militant ranks in January this year.

    Also Read | Kashmiri student who went missing joins Hizbul

    He was killed in an encounter at Shatgund village in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday.

    Aligarh's Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Sahni said police took the action (on October 12) after a video surfaced, showing the three Kashmiri students raising "anti-India" slogans.

    The three students were suspended from the AMU earlier.

    Also Read | Hizbul's overground module in Kashmir busted

    Some AMU students from Kashmir had on Thursday (October 11) gathered near Kennedy Hall on the campus to hold funeral prayers for Wani, following which the varsity staff and the students union leaders had rushed to the spot and tried to stop them.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
