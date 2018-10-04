Hizbul’s overground module in Kashmir busted

Srinagar, Oct 4: The Kupwara police have busted an over ground module of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

The module was operating in the Lolab area in Kupwara. Two persons, namely Shakir Ahmad Wani and Ghulam Mustafa Abdul Ahad Sheikh have been arrested. They are currently being questioned.

Also Read | Slain J&K cop's family virtually on the streets after breadwinner is killed by terrorists

The module was engaged in providing logistics support to terrorists apart from luring more youth into terrorism. Further investigation is on.

This comes a day after a terrorist who had threatened to disrupt the local body polls in Kashmir was arrested at Sopore.

The terrorist had been identified as Amir Sultan. The police said while acting upon reliable inputs Sultan was arrested from the Baramulla- Handwara road near Hadipora crossing.

He had recently joined the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. A video of him posing with a gun had gone viral on the social media.

Also Read | J&K BJP to control terror infested Shopian, wins civic poll unopposed

In the video he is seen threatening the people of North Kashmir against taking part in the forthcoming local body elections.

The agencies are leaving nothing to chance to ensure that the polls marred by controversy are conducted smoothly and peacefully. The polls are scheduled for October and November.