    Kashmir based YouTuber apologises, takes down VFX video of him beheading Nupur Sharma

    Srinagar, Jun 11: Kashmir-based YouTuber Faisal Wani, who runs the fitness channel Deep Pain Fitness, posted a a VFX video depicting the beheading of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, has now deleted his earlier tweet and issued an apology.

    "I apologise. I'm extremely sorry if someone is hurt due to me," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Kashmir-based YouTuber Faisal Wani

    The video went viral soon after and was subsequently removed from the channel.

    Nupur Sharma, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, is facing backlash from all quarters.

    The now-deleted video shows Faisal Wani saying "no action, no warrant" and then he beheads a digital effigy of the suspended BJP spokesperson. He then 'picks up' the 'head' and throws it away.

    Wani later released an apology video where he apologized for his actions.

    In the apology video, he said that he did not have any intention of hurting the religious sentiments of other religions. He admits to making that video but said that he did not intend the 'violation' of any person.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 11:24 [IST]
    X