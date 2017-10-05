Karti went abroad and tampered with evidence: CBI tells SC

4-The Central Bureau of Investigation told the Supreme Court that Karti Chidambaram had gone abroad and tampered with the evidence by closing his foreign bank accounts. He also transferred the money when he went abroad, the CBI also said in the Supreme Court.

Justifying the look out circular issued against the son of former union minister P Chidambaram, the CBI said if he is allowed to go abroad, he would further tamper with the evidence.

Further the CBI asked the court to have a look at the confidential probe which shows foreign bank accounts were closed and money withdrawn by Karti when he had gone abroad in May and July. The CBI has been minimally intrusive and did not cross the limit while taking action against him. The CBI then placed the documents before the Bench in a sealed cover and urged the court to through it. You would be shocked, the CBI counsel also told the Bench.

Appearing for Karti, senior advocate, Kapil Sibal opposed the move by the CBI to place the documents before the Bench. These documents cannot be submitted unless a copy of the same is furnished to me, Sibal argued.

The court refrained from examining the documents for the time being and said that the purpose behind the look out notice had been served. This was to ensure that he cooperates with the ongoing investigation and make him available for trial, the court said.

The Bench said that the purpose was to keep the agency informed before he left the country. This has been achieved as the High Court had directed Karti to give three days notice before leaving the country. You have the powers to take action under the Code of Criminal Procedure. It does not mean that the hands of the agency are tied, if there is no LoC, the Bench also observed.

