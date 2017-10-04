Karti Chidambaram moves Supreme Court against CBI summons in Aircel-Maxis case

Karti Chidambaram has moved the Supreme Court challenging summons issued by the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) in the Aircel-Maxis case. Playing the victim card, Karti Chidambaram has alleged that summons issued to him in the case is illegal and aimed at harassing him.

In a four-page reply to the CBI, Karti has told the agency that he has challenged the same in the Supreme Court and has sought exemption from appearing in person, raising objections to the grounds on which the summons has been served. Karti has further claimed that the notice issued despite all accused being discharged is illegal, mala fide and to harass him and his family. "The CBI and other investigative wings under the control of this current union government, from time to time, issue malicious press releases or take other coercive action driven by political vendetta in order to blatantly sensationalize and publicise this campaign against my client and family with an intent to malign their reputation," the reply to CBI drafted by Karti's advocate reads.

Karti's advocate has highlighted that all accused in the case under which summons have been issued have been discharged. "By an order dated February 2, 2017, the accused in the Aircel-Maxis case were discharged by the Special CBI court. As of now all proceedings connected with the case have been terminated. Therefore, since all accused in the Aircel-Maxis case have been discharged, the CBI could not have issued the present notice in this case," the reply stated.

