  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka: Seeking clarity on rebels’ right to stay away from assembly, Cong moves SC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 19: The drama in Karnataka is expected to move back to the Supreme Court. Both the Congress and JD(S) have petitioned the Supreme Court seeking a clarity on its July 17 order which had said that it was not mandatory for the rebel MLAs to remain in the assembly when the trust vote proceedings take place.

    The Congress represented by Dinesh Gundu Rao and the JD(S) by Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy have sought a clarification on the the rights of their respective parties to issue a whip.

    Karnataka: Seeking clarity on rebels’ right to stay away from assembly, Cong moves SC

    The petitions have questioned the decision of the SC which said that the 15 rebels cannot be compelled to attend assembly. They say that this violated the right of the party under the Tenth Schedule to issue a whip to the MLAs.

    The petitioners said that the July 17 order of the SC has no impact on the right of the party to issue a whip to its legislators.

    More CONGRESS JDS GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    congress jds government supreme court karnataka assembly karnataka congress

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue