Karnataka rebel Roshan Baig hails PM Modi's 'minorities' remark

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, May 26: Karnataka Congress rebel Roshan Baig has heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "assuring social unity" and eliminating the "fear psychosis that has been induced over the years".

The senior Congress leaders remarks come in the backdrop of Prime Minister Modi's statement that minorities had been cheated by the opposition and that it must stop.

"Pleased with PM @narendramodi's statements in Central Hall about the minorities of India. Elated that he has assured social unity even before swearing in, a good first step at promoting the idea of ONE India & eliminating the fear psychosis that has been induced over the years," Baig said in a tweet.

No Operation Lotus, here is how BJP plans to form government in Karnataka

"I'm hopeful that he'll walk the talk and develop an inclusive India. Optimistic because he did not make this speech as a part of some election gimmick to attract a "vote bank", but instead, made these assuring statements after winning. Welcome change in Indian politics," he added.

Earlier, Baig had called Congress general secretary KC Venugopal a "buffoon", the party's state unit president Dinesh Gundu Rao "a flop show" and blamed Congress Legislature Party Leader (CLP) Siddaramaiah for the "collapse" of the Congress-JD(U) alliance in the state.

Narendra Modi, who met the new batch of MPs at the Parliament Central Hall on Saturday said that the minorities have been cheated by the Opposition for generations and now it is time to win them over.

Interesting trend in Karnataka, same party leading in assembly, Centre for the first time in 2 decad

He also asked the MPs to take everyone along and that the minorities have been made to live in an "imaginary fear" all this while and they have to break this "deception".

He said they should take everyone along, including those who have not voted for the ruling alliance and have been its trenchant critics.