Karnataka minister DK Shivkumar slaps selfie-taking man

Karnataka Minister DK Shivkumar was caught on camera for hitting a man who was taking a selfie during a child rights event at a college in Belgaum.

#WATCH Karnataka Min DK Shivkumar hits a man who was taking a selfie during a child rights event at a college in Belgaum (Mobile Video) pic.twitter.com/Sc2jMyK08a — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

The incident happened at a child right's event in a Belgaum college when Shivkumar was addressing the media.

The video shows a man standing behind the minister clicking a selfie with his mobile phone when the Karnataka Energy minister turns back and slaps the man on his arm making the phone crash to the ground and he is seen rushing to retrieve his handset.

When asked about the incident Shivkumar said,''''Have basic common sense. When I'm doing my responsibility & addressing the press how can someone come out for a selfie? It was a normal incident.''

OneIndia News