Karnataka Home Minister unlikely to permit Sunny Leone's New Year event in city

Karnataka Home Minister on Friday said that it is unlikely to give permission to Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's New Year event in Bengaluru on December 31 due to opposition from different groups.

Earlier, a pro-Kannada organisation took out a march in protest against Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's scheduled visit to the city, saying it would be an "assault" on the city's culture.

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) also staged a demonstration and burnt the pictures of Leone, demanding the cancellation of her programme.

An advertising firm has organised the programme, which is scheduled to be held in a big hotel in the city, Harish, a KRV office-bearer, said. According to the pro-kannada group, Sunny Leone event is an "assault on the city's culture"

The company is hosting International DJ shows witnessing the performance of Sunny Leone for the first time in Bengaluru. The experiment of EDM, Bolly with Kannada Rappers. The highlight of the event is midnight Countdown by Sunny Leone.

OneIndia News