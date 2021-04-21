Karnataka govt sets up war room to monitor supply of oxygen, Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment

Amit Malviya slams Delhi CM over oxygen crisis, says Kejriwal should learn from CMs of Assam, MP, UP

Bengaluru, Apr 21: With complaints pouring in regarding shortage and blackmarketing of oxygen and Remdesivir, the Karnataka government on Wednesday announced setting up a 'War Room'.

"In order to ensure timely and sufficient supply of Oxygen and #Remdesivir a 24x7 war room has been established with staff working round the clock in 3 shifts," state Health Minister K Sudhakar tweeted.

Passing an order to this effect, the Drug Controller of Karnataka appointed 26 government employees and officers to manage the war room. The government also set up a new 6 Kilo Litre capacity Medical Oxygen plant at the Chamarajanagar District Hospital.

Sharing the information on Twitter, Sudhakar said the oxygen plant will be operational very soon. There had been an acute shortage of Remdesivir and oxygen in the state ever since the surge in COVID cases was noticed.

To meet the oxygen shortage, the government asked the private companies to establish oxygen plants and supply medical oxygen as well.

Shortage of Remdesivir amid a surge in coronavirus cases has led to illegal storage and blackmarketing of the important drug. Recently a few people were arrested in Karnataka for allegedly selling the drug at exorbitant prices.