Why COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at chemists and pharmacies

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 21: While the government has allowed sale of COVID-19 vaccines in the open market from May 1, it would however not be available at chemists and pharmacies.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be administered only at hospitals and approved vaccination centres. This is because the adverse events following immunisation will be recorded on Co-Win and monitored.

Moreover the vaccines are allowed under emergency use and hence cannot be sold by chemists.

On Monday the government announced that all persons above 18 years of age will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine doses from May 1, 2021. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While announcing a 'liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination from May 1', the Centre stated that the pricing, procurement, eligibility and administration of coronavirus vaccines being will be made flexible in Phase 3 of the world's largest vaccination drive.