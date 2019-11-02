Karnataka: Former minister Vaijanath Patil passes away

Bengaluru, Nov 02: Former Karnataka Minister Vaijanath Sangappa Patil passed away on Saturday. He was 82 years old. Patil was a minister in both Ramakrishna Hegde's and HD Deve Gowda's government.

Patil hailed from Bidar, but had settled down in Kalaburagi district. Patil was elected MLA from Chincholi constituency two times and MLC from Gulbarga constituency. Politically, He was associated with both Janata Dal and Congress. In 1994, when he was a minister in Deve Gowda's cabinet, Patil was in Janata Dal. Towards the later part of his political career, Patil was also associated with the BJP.

He was known for his fight for special status to the Kalyana (Hyderabad-Karnataka) region. He was vocal in his demands and led many agitations.

Patil was born on 29 July 1938 in the agricultural family at Hakyala village of Aurad Taluk Bidar district. He completed his BA from BVB degree college Bidar and LLB from SSL law college in Gulbarga. For his service to society, Gulbarga University conferred an honorary doctorate upon him during its 31st Annual Convocation.