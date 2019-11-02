  • search
Trending Kamlesh Tiwari Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka: Former minister Vaijanath Patil passes away

    By Vishal S
    |

    Bengaluru, Nov 02: Former Karnataka Minister Vaijanath Sangappa Patil passed away on Saturday. He was 82 years old. Patil was a minister in both Ramakrishna Hegde's and HD Deve Gowda's government.

    Karnataka: Former minister Vaijanath Patil passes away
    Karnataka: Former minister Vaijanath Patil passes away

    Patil hailed from Bidar, but had settled down in Kalaburagi district. Patil was elected MLA from Chincholi constituency two times and MLC from Gulbarga constituency. Politically, He was associated with both Janata Dal and Congress. In 1994, when he was a minister in Deve Gowda's cabinet, Patil was in Janata Dal. Towards the later part of his political career, Patil was also associated with the BJP.

    He was known for his fight for special status to the Kalyana (Hyderabad-Karnataka) region. He was vocal in his demands and led many agitations.

    [Will complete full term, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa]

    He was the Horticulture minister in the Ramakrishna Hegde's government i1d later held the portfolio of Urban Development department in HD Deve Gowda cabinet in 1994. Hailing from Bidar, Patil later moved and settled at Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district.

    Patil was born on 29 July 1938 in the agricultural family at Hakyala village of Aurad Taluk Bidar district. He completed his BA from BVB degree college Bidar and LLB from SSL law college in Gulbarga. For his service to society, Gulbarga University conferred an honorary doctorate upon him during its 31st Annual Convocation.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka janata dal

    Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue