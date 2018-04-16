Karnataka elections: Congress retains 107 out of 122 sitting MLAs in candidate list

In the first list of candidates released by the Congress for the Karnataka assembly elections, the party has re-nominated at least 90 per cent of the sitting MLAs.

107 out of the 122 sitting MLAs have been re-nominated in the list of 218 that was released by the party on Sunday after it missed two deadlines. The remaining candidates would be declared today. The party has kept the names of three sitting MLAs pending while 8 party hoppers have been issued tickets.

The key highlight is that Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah would contest only from Chamundeshwari. It was speculated that he would also contest from Badami. Karnataka Congress chief, Dr. G Parameshwar would contest from the Koratagere constituency where he had lost in 2013.

The list bore the stamp of Siddaramaiah who managed to push through his loyalists. The list also included the name of Ashok Khenny, the south Bidar MLA.

The party put on hold the name of N A Haris who is a sitting MLA from Shanthinagar in Bengaluru. He was in the news for the wrong reasons after his son was involved in a brawl. There is speculation that Rizwan Arshad may be given this seat.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

