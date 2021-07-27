Karnataka crisis: BJP observers to visit Bengaluru, CM announcement likely by evening

Will the Lingayats stick with BJP if BSY is replaced: An expert’s view

Bengaluru, July 27: The BJP high command will send its observers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, along with BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, to pick new chief minister for the state.

The BJP would keep in mind that the leader who would be CM when the state faces an election in 2023 will have to have the blessings of Yediyurappa.

"I will go to Bengaluru, a meeting will be held with all MLAs, things will be decided there," siad Union Minister and Observer for Karnataka G Kishan Reddy.

"I don't know. MLAs will decide," the minister said when asked if there is any expected name for Karnataka CM.

Some of the names that are doing the rounds now are that of C T Ravi, Dr. Ashwath Narayan, Prahlad Joshi, Basavaraj Bommai, Arvind Bellad and Murgesh Nirani.

The BJP should also make sure, the move to replace Yediyurappa does not antagonise its core vote base, the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, over which Yediyurappa wields considerable influence.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi and the party''s national organising secretary B L Santhosh are among the prominent leaders, who are seen as the potential candidates for the top post.

Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, which is the base of BJP vote bank in Karnataka, the names of Mining Minister Murugesh Nirani and MLA Arvind Bellad is doing rounds. Nirani is a businessman-politician. Bellad is a MLA from Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly constituency, who is seeking Yediyurappa's ouster.

The names of Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai (Lingayat), Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Deputy CM, C N Ashwath Narayan (Vokkaligas), have also been doing the rounds.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 13:02 [IST]