Basavaraj Bommai: Another leader with origins in Janata Parivar, who made it big outside the party

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah, senior BJP leaders today

Bengaluru, July 20: New Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday. This is his first visit to the national capital after taking over as chief minister of the state.

Bommai is also planning to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as well as BJP national president J P Nadda.

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following B S Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as chief minister on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Bommai had told reporters in Karnataka that he will discuss the issue of cabinet expansion in the state with the central leadership.

"When I go to Delhi to meet the party leadership, I will also try to meet our Members of Parliament and central Ministers from Karnataka on the pending projects and issues concerning the state," he had said.

Indicating that expansion of his cabinet may take some time, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he will discuss it with the party''s central leadership and decide in the days to come.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival at Hubballi on his way to flood and rain-ravaged Uttara Kannada district, he said after this visit in two or three days he will seek the leadership''s time to discuss the cabinet expansion and during that visit things may be finalised.

Meanwhile, Ministerial aspirants have already begun lobbying to secure a berth in the new cabinet.

Earlier in the day speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, in response to a question about pressure on him from Ministerial aspirants, he said, "it is common. Once someone becomes the CM and has to expand the cabinet, it is common." He also said that the Prime Minister spoke to him over phone on Wednesday and wished him all the best, as he also expressed hopes of good administration from him.

Stating that he has spoken to senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who has decided not to be part of the new cabinet, Bommai said, he will talk to him personally and discuss it with the party leadership.

"I have told him (Shettar) that I will come and speak to him personally. We have close bonding as we have grown together. We were friends even before we came to politics, so I have good regard, love and affection towards him and he too has similar feelings for me. We had a good relationship even when we were in different parties," he said.

Shettar said, as he is a senior leader and a former Chief Minister, he has decided not to be part of the new cabinet, and has got good response for his stand from various quarters, across the state.

"Despite being a former Chief Minister, I was part of Yediyurappa''s cabinet because Yediyurappa is our senior and tallest leader of the party and I was Minister under him earlier too, there was no uneasiness there. But in today''s situation I''m a senior leader, so I''m not joining," he said, adding that not just because it is Bommai, if anyone else would have become CM also, his decision would have been the same.

Shettar said he has made his stand known to state BJP President, the Chief Minister, Yediyurappa and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and maintained that he is committed to the party, as his family has served it from the Jana Sangh''s days.