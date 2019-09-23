Karnataka by-polls: Permit us to contest or stay the elections, rebels to tell SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 23: The fate of the disqualified MLAs hangs in balance as the Supreme Court is yet to take a decision on the petition filed by them. While the BJP has indicated that it would field these MLAs in the upcoming by-polls in the state, everything would finally depend on the decision of the Supreme Court.

The rebels would now tell the SC to either allow them to contest in the elections or stay the by-polls until their pleas are decided.

The courts usually do not interfere with an election process once the dates are announced. However the rebels would knock on the doors of the court and seek a directive that they be allowed to contest in the elections. The opposition JD(S) and Congress are likely to oppose any such plea.

BJP likely to field disqualified MLAs in Karnataka by-polls

The BJP, on the other hand is likely to field the disqualified MLAs in the upcoming by-elections to be held in Karnataka on October 21. By-polls were announced in 15 assembly constituencies by the Election Commission of India on Saturday.

Parliamentary affairs minister, Prahlad Joshi told media persons that he personally felt that the party would field a majority of the disqualified MLAs. We are hopeful that the court verdict would go in favour of them, following which they would be able to seek a re-election.

17 MLAs of the JD(S) and Congress had resigned from their posts, which resulted in the fall of the coalition. The Speaker of the Assembly had however disqualified them, following which they had moved the Supreme Court in appeal. The court is yet to decide on the matter. The case that has come up at least thrice after the rebels filed the petition has been adjourned, with no interim order.

The Speaker in his order had said that the rebels will not be allowed to contest during the term of the current assembly. If the SC upholds the decision of the Speaker, then these MLAs would be able to contest an election only once the term of the current assembly comes to an end.