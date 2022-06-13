YouTube
    Karnataka: 15th century Vijayanagar Empire stone inscription found

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 13: A stone inscription belonging to 15th century Vijayanagara empire was found in Nandanavana village of Byndoor taluk in Udupi district in Karnataka, news agency PTI reported.

    Shruthesh Acharya, director of St Aloysius College studied the inscription under the guidance of retired teacher K Sridhar Bhat and Prof SA Krishnaiah, director of Oriental Archives Research Centre, Udupi, a release here said.

    Karnataka: 15th century Vijayanagar Empire stone inscription found

    The inscription was found on a land owned by Sanjeeva Prabhu and is inscribed in Kana stone. The inscription which is 5 feet tall and 2.5 feet wide has 38 lines in Kannada.

    On either side of the Vamana idol on the top end, conch, chakra, sun and moon are carved. It has a headline, 'Swasti Sri Ganadhipataye Namah' and the date is mentioned as 1442 Varthamana Pramadhi Samvatsarada Shravana Shuddha 15 Budhawara which means August 21, 1519 AD.

    The dateline on the stone inscription clearly states that this belonged to the times of Tuluva king Krishnadevaraya of Vijayanagara empire. During the period, Barakoora state was ruled by Vijyappa Odeya, son of Ratnappa Odeya.

    The inscription is a prayer for the long life and prosperity of ruler Vijayappa Odeya. The inscription had also received a donation from Keshava Upadhyaya, son of Eshana Upadhyaya of Angirasa Gothra, the release said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 11:59 [IST]
