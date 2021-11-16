Kangana now targets Mahatma Gandhi, says 'offering another cheek' gets 'bheek' not freedom

Mumbai, Nov 16: Keeping the controversy cauldron bubbling, actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday claimed Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh got no support from Mahatma Gandhi and went on to mock his mantra of ahimsa by saying that offering another cheek gets you "bheek" not freedom.

In making the "bheek" comment, Ranaut wound the clock back to last week when she described India's Independence as "bheek", or alms, and declared that freedom came in 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Ranaut this time targeted Mahatma Gandhi and said "choose your heroes wisely".

The "Manikarnika" actor, still in the eye of the proverbial storm for her comments, today shared an old news clipping headlined "Gandhi, others had agreed to hand over Netaji".

The report claimed that Gandhi, along with Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammed Ali Jinnah, came to an agreement with a British judge that they would hand Bose over if he were to enter the country.

"Either you are a Gandhi fan or Nataji supporter You can't be both... Choose and decide," Ranaut, whose Twitter account has been suspended, captioned the news clipping.

In another post, Ranaut, who has courted many a controversy with her incendiary and provocative statements, then claimed, "Those who fought for the freedom were 'handed over' to their masters by those who had no courage burning/ boiling hot blood to fight their oppressors but they were power hungry and cunning." She then went on to target Gandhi, even claiming that there was evidence suggesting he wanted Bhagat Singh to be hanged.

"Those are the ones who taught us, 'If someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap' and that is how you will get Aazadi. That's not how one gets Aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heros wisely(sic)," the 34-year-old actor said.

The actor said it's about time people know their history and their heroes.

"... Because just placing them all in one box of your memory and every year wishing them all birth anniversaries is not enough infact it's not just dumb but highly irresponsible and superficial...," she added.