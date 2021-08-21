Kalyan Singh No More: PM Modi leads Nation in paying tribute to BJP stalwart

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Aug 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led condolences to former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh, who passed away due to prolonged illness.

Expressing deep pain at the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that coming generations will remain forever grateful to him for his contributions towards India''s "cultural regeneration".

Modi said he was saddened beyond words at his demise.

Singh was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in its centuries-old traditions, he said and lauded him as a "statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human".

He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister said.

Modi spoke to Singh''s son Rajveer Singh, a Lok Sabha MP of the BJP, to convey his condolences.

"Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women," he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday condoled the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh saying he had a "magical connect" with the masses.

"Kalyan Singh ji had a magical connect with masses. As chief minister of UP, he determinedly pursued clean politics and purged governance of criminals and corruption," the president said in a message on Twitter.

"He dignified the offices he held. His demise leaves a vacuum in public life. My heartfelt condolences," Kovind said.

BJP president J P Nadda said Singh's death marks the end of an era as he showed a new direction to the country's politics.

He never compromised with his ideals and strove for the rights of the poor and deprived sections of society, Nadda said.

Shah hailed him as a fierce nationalist and a great personality who lived in people's heart.

The home minister said Singh, as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, delivered good governance with his dedication and political acumen and offered people an administration in which there was no fear of crime.

He ushered in reforms in education and made valuable contributions to the nation's development while serving in various capacities, he said.

Singh had also served as governor.

Rajnath Singh said the former UP chief minister was a tall leader of not only the state but country who left his indelible imprint on the society with his personality and work.

The country will remember him for his role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and he also worked hard to connect different sections of society with the BJP, the defence minister said.

Singh (89), who had been ailing for some time, breathed his last on Saturday night.